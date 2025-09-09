SUV Motorcycle Collision Near Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford

Police in New Hartford are investigating a Tuesday afternoon accident in which witnesses say an SUV pulled directly in front of a motorcycle, causing a collision in the vicinity of Seneca Turnpike.

A Witness says that the SUV being driven by a female, pulled right in front of the motorcycle, causing the cycle, also driven but a woman, to collide into the side of the SUV.

READ MORE: STATE POLICE CAPTURE 3 MEN AFTER THRUWAY CHASE ENDED NEAR WHITESBORO SCHOOLS - Schools no longer on lockout/afterschool activities cancelled

Police, ambulance and fire vehicles are currently at the scene. The accident occurred at about 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, according to the witness.

Check back for additional details.

2025's Best Cities To Retire In Where is Boise on this list? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

The Most Played Song Live by 20 Big Hair Metal Bands Big hair, bigger hits!

All stats last updated on Feb. 20, 2024. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire