SUV Motorcycle Collision Near Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford
Police in New Hartford are investigating a Tuesday afternoon accident in which witnesses say an SUV pulled directly in front of a motorcycle, causing a collision in the vicinity of Seneca Turnpike.
A Witness says that the SUV being driven by a female, pulled right in front of the motorcycle, causing the cycle, also driven but a woman, to collide into the side of the SUV.
Police, ambulance and fire vehicles are currently at the scene. The accident occurred at about 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, according to the witness.
Check back for additional details.
