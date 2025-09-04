New Hartford’s Mediterranean Festival’s Food and Fun is This Weekend

The 2025 14th Annual St. George Mediterranean Festival with amazing food, music and awesome desserts is set for Saturday and Sunday at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in New Hartford.

Matt and Cindy Nimey came bearing the gift of Baklava on Thursday morning at Townsquare Media's radio stations, a small but delicious sample of the types of traditional foods that will be available at this year's event.

"Get ready to taste the Mediterranean at the 14th Annual St. George Mediterranean Festival! It's a weekend full of flavor, culture, and community spirit. Admission is free, so bring your appetite and enjoy freshly prepared Mediterranean dishes, lively music from our DJ, a 50/50 raffle, a basket raffle, and fun for the whole family!"

The Nimeys said this year's event will be bigger than ever and the event encompasses all of the Mediterranean cultures that are represented here in the Utica-Rome, Mohawk Valley region.

Mediterranean food and culture covers a vast array of ethnic groups, many of which are located in the Greater Utica area. It includes Italian, Lebanese, Greek, Bosnian, and so much more.

Many of the immigrant groups in Utica come from the Mediterranean.

The event will be held at St. George Orthodox Church at 350 Higby Rd. in New Hartford on Saturday from noon until 8, and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.. Admission to the event is free.

