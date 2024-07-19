Anyone Can Now Park in the Oneida County Wynn Hospital Parking Garage

Well, it is finally finished and the day has come where the general public now has a better option for parking in Downtown Utica.

MVHS and Wynn Hospital employees have already been allowed to park their vehicles in the newly constructed parking complex adjacent to the downtown health center campus, however the time has come for everyone to have their chance. Oneida County officials announced Friday that beginning on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 the parking garage will be open and available for the general public is now welcome.

This facility is not JUST for Wynn employees, patients, families or visitors. The garage is also available for use by people visiting the downtown area and supporting the local businesses there. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says,

Oneida County is pleased to provide this parking facility to accommodate the needs of the Wynn Hospital and the public visiting downtown Utica. Our parking garage will enhance the accessibility and convenience of the city center and demonstrates this government’s commitment to supporting our healthcare services.

The county and city have come a long way since the announcement of a new hospital and this parking complex. It is hard to believe it is finally here.

Of the 1,330 total parking spaces, there are 334 spaces dedicated to the needs of the general public. Seventy public spaces are set aside for Emergency Department parking. Public parking is available on the first floor of the facility and a portion of the second floor. Access to the garage can be found at the entrance on State and Cornelia Streets. When heading west on Oriskany Street, drivers must turn onto Broadway and access the garage via Lafayette Street.

For the first month of operation, the parking will be absolutely free to the public. After one month, the first two hours of parking will be free then there is a charge of $2 per hour. Hospital visitor parking will remain free with MVHS Wynn Hospital validation. The valet service will continue for those entering the front of the hospital and will discontinue at the emergency department. Paths and lanes for parking purposes and guiding you to proper parking spaces will be clearly marked.

The five-floor, 550,000 square-foot facility cost approximately $52 million. Of that total, $10 million is from a New York State grant and $12 million from Oneida County’s American Rescue Act Plan funding. The remaining $30 million is being bonded for, with MVHS and the County doing a 75/25 split on the debt service over a 30-year time period.

This is a huge step forward for our city and it is a great addition and compliment to the downtown county and city officials have envisioned for years.

