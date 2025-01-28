New Critical Potato Chip Recall, Consumption Could Kill You
The Federal Drug Administration is warning Americans to absolutely beware of one brand's potato chips because for those affected, consumption could cause death. The FDA says they first announced the recall in December, but now want to reiterate to the public the severity of the danger.
FDA authorities say the recall is of 14-ounce bags of Lay's potato chips because this particular product may contain undeclared milk, and for those people who are seriously allergic to dairy, consumption of the popular snack could result in death. The FDA says the warning is severe. The recalled chips were available in stores as early as November 3, 2024.
According to the FDA, Frito-Lay was voluntarily recalling the limited batch of products last month. However, it's believed the danger is great enough to reinforce the warning. No other Lay's or Frito-Lays products are involved in the recall.
Code date and manufacturing code:
Must have both
“Guaranteed Fresh” date of
11 FEB 2025
AND
one of the following the
Manufacturing Codes
6462307xx
OR
6463307xx
UPC: 28400 31041
