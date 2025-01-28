New Critical Potato Chip Recall, Consumption Could Kill You

The Federal Drug Administration is warning Americans to absolutely beware of one brand's potato chips because for those affected, consumption could cause death. The FDA says they first announced the recall in December, but now want to reiterate to the public the severity of the danger.

FDA authorities say the recall is of 14-ounce bags of Lay's potato chips because this particular product may contain undeclared milk, and for those people who are seriously allergic to dairy, consumption of the popular snack could result in death. The FDA says the warning is severe. The recalled chips were available in stores as early as November 3, 2024.

Lay's Potato Chip 13-ounce bag of chips recalled December 16, 2024. Chips may contain undeclared milk. Photo courtesy of FDA. Lay's Potato Chip 13-ounce bag of chips recalled December 16, 2024. Chips may contain undeclared milk. Photo courtesy of FDA. loading...

According to the FDA, Frito-Lay was voluntarily recalling the limited batch of products last month. However, it's believed the danger is great enough to reinforce the warning. No other Lay's or Frito-Lays products are involved in the recall.

Code date and manufacturing code:

Must have both

“Guaranteed Fresh” date of

11 FEB 2025

AND

one of the following the

Manufacturing Codes

6462307xx

OR

6463307xx

UPC: 28400 31041

Potato Chips 2 photo by Bill Keeler / TSM Potato Chips 2 photo by Bill Keeler / TSM loading...

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The Top 5 Favorite Snacks in Every State in America HubScore recently looked at the popularity ratings of snacks across the USA to determine which brand dominates each state's taste buds. From Pringles, Chex Mix, Rice Krispies Treats, Cheetos, Doritos, Tostitos, Fritos, and many more, here are HubScore 's Top 5 Snacks in Each State. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

5 Times Grammys Got Best Rock Album Wrong (+ 5 Times They Nailed It) In a nearly 30 year history, there's some spot on picks, but also some pretty wild misses in the Grammy's Best Rock Album category. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire