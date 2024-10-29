L.L. Bean Confirms It’s Coming to New Hartford: Here’s When
Great news for fans of the great outdoors!
An exciting, and extremely successful retail chain is opening up a new store in Central New York, and we know when it's coming.
This is welcome news for the area, which has suffered several major losses in the local retail scene, including All Seasons Outfitters and Imex Furniture.
Central New York also lost some stalwart national chains this year, including practically all Big Lots stores and every last LL Flooring location.
Now the area's luck is turning around.
A retail giant, whose annual net revenue totaled $1.7 billion last year, confirmed plans are underway to open its next location in Central New York within the next year.
WIBX heard the whispers that L.L. Bean, which currently operates 8 stores in New York, was coming to the Utica area and reached out to the company for confirmation.
Jason Sulham, Manager of Public Affairs for the company, revealed in an email, "Yes, an L.L.Bean Store will be coming to New Hartford."
This means residents here will be able to stock up on all their outdoor and active needs without having to wait for the famed L.L. Bean Bootmobile to visit a nearby college.
Sulham also said the store is slated to open "in the fall of 2025."
Sulham also disclosed where in New Hartford the L.L. Bean store will open next year at Consumer Square, which is what many have already been speculating.
According to New Hartford Town Supervisor Paul Miscione, it appears the new store is heading toward the lot which already houses Staples, AT&T and Carter's.
He shared construction plans with WKTV that state the store is coming to the building located at 4781 Commercial Drive.
WIBX has reached out to Mr. Miscione for confirmation and will update the report with his response.
Currently, the nearest L.L. Bean Store at the Shoppes At Town Center in Fayetteville. There are other locations at Colonie Center in Albany, the Adirondack Outlet Mall in Lake George, and the Eastview Mall in Victor.
As a lifelong customer of L.L. Bean, this is spectacular news to all active and outdoorsy folks in Central New York.
