NBC’s Ryan Nobles Talks About Trump, Menendez, Santos and the Convention

NBC's Ryan Nobles was on Keeler Wednesday talking about the state of politics in Washington.

Nobles, who started his TV news career in Utica, talked about George Santos' recent guilty plea, and he reacted to a caller's reminder that Menendez and Santos have done a great job reminding people that members from both parties know how to break the law.

Nobles talked about the upcoming debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and the race that will determine the 47th President of the United States. Nobles noted the stark differences between this race, and the 2016 race between Hillary Clinton and Trump.

He also talked about the honeymoon Democrats will likely enjoy during and following the Democratic National Convention. The question is, will Harris be able to sustain those positive numbers. He also spoke about the volatile state of this presidential election, and the amazing importance in the upcoming debate between Harris and Trump.

Listren to the complete interview below.



