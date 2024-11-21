NBC’s Ryan Nobles Sad About Cavallo’s Restaurant Closure

NBC Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles was speaking this week about his days working in Utica and the fact that sadly, one of his favorite restaurants is closing.

"Have we talked about Cavallo's closing? Because I'm very sad about that," said Nobles. "I don't think there's a place in Central New York, that played a bigger role in my young adulthood, than Cavallo's. That place was...I mean I lived in New Hartford, that place was our regular go-to place, with the KTV crew after the 11 o'clock news, on Fridays after Sports Express, I've got so many memories there and when I saw it, I saw it on your website actually, that is was closing and it started a...multiple texts to multiple people that are displaced from the Utica area, that worked at WKTV that worked in government and politics who are spread out around the country who are all just sad to see it go," said Nobles.

The longtime restaurant and bar has been a staple in New Hartford for 75 years and last month, it was announced the property was being put on the market. It didn't take long for offers to come in, and ultimately a local buyer, who has not yet been officially disclosed, put an offer in that was accepted. In a message to their customers, the Cavallo family thanked people for their years of patronage and announced that December 28th will their final day of business. While it's not official, those close to the sale say the Cavallo's as it stands today will not exist going forward under the direction of the new owners.

Nobles added that even though he's from the Buffalo area, he believes there's "not a better chicken wing" than the ones that have come out of Tom Cavallo's in New Hartford since the place opened in 1949.

Click below for Ryan's comments about Cavallo's:

