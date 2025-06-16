National Anthem Contest for Boilermaker Events is Coming Up

Do you have what it takes to be one of the people who sings America's National Anthem at one of this year's many Boilermaker events? If so, there's an anthem audition coming up at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Babe's at Utica's Harbor Point.

There are several events that need someone to sing the National Anthem, including the start of the 5K, the 15K, the kids run, and even the Post Race Party at the F.X. Matt Brewery.

Sign up below to guarantee an audition:

A handful of singers will be selected by judges to sing at this year's events.

The Anthem Contest is sponsored by The Boilermaker, Big Frog 104, Lite 987, and WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show.

If you've forgotten, here are the words by Francis Scott Key.

Lyrics to the poem (only the first verse is sung for the National Anthem)

The Star-Spangled Banner

O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light,

What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last gleaming,

Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight

O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?

And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air,

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,

O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?

On the shore dimly seen through the mists of the deep

Where the foe’s haughty host in dread silence reposes,

What is that which the breeze, o’er the towering steep,

As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses?

Now it catches the gleam of the morning’s first beam,

In full glory reflected now shines in the stream,

’Tis the star-spangled banner - O long may it wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore,

That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion

A home and a Country should leave us no more?

Their blood has wash’d out their foul footstep’s pollution.

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,

And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand

Between their lov’d home and the war’s desolation!

Blest with vict’ry and peace may the heav’n rescued land

Praise the power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,

And this be our motto - “In God is our trust,”

And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

