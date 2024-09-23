My Latest Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Update – 2 Mo. Update

In the Spring, I was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, a blood cancer that now in 2024 has excellent survival rates if your body can accept the oral chemotherapy designed to target the disease. This is my two-month treatment progress report.

If you're keeping track, this is my second bout with cancer. I had colon cancer surgery 6 years ago. This cancer is not at all related to my colon cancer - which is currently in complete remission.

First, I was diagnosed early with my white blood count slightly elevated. The cancer was discovered during my routine annual physical blood work.

There are two types of this cancer - Chronic Myeloid Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Chronic is treated with a pill that targets the overproduction of white blood cells. Acute Myeloid Leukemia is much more aggressive and often requires a bone marrow transplant, and aggressive chemotherapy, as well as the TKI targeted medicine that shuts down white blood count production.

On July 6th, I started a trial with the Roswell Cancer Center in Buffalo and began taking the medicine, Asciminib which is currently approved for a second line treatment (which means if a person fails two primary TKI medications, they are eligible to take Asciminib). The trial is attempting to prove that Asciminib is a better primary medicine to treat the disease because it is effective, with fewer side effects.

Here's the good news: the medicine is working. A normal white blood count is between 4 and 11, my count was slightly high at 26. Currently, my WBC is 5, well within normal range. The fact is, if I were to have bloodwork today, it would not show any abnormality and I would be given a clean bill of health. This is great news because it means I can still stay on the trial and still continue to receive meds that will fight-off this deadly disease.

The reality of CML is that prior to 2001 and the development of TKI drugs that target the disease, successful life expectancy with the disease was less than 40%. Today, the average person with CML who is taking TKI drugs will live a normal life expectancy, the same as a person without cancer.

Here's the good news for me. I'm currently taking 2 Asciminib tablets every night, and it's possible I will have to do so for the rest of my life. Initially, I was having some moderately difficult side effects like severe fatigue. After being on the medicine for more than two months, my body seems to have normalized and I'm no longer experiencing significant side effects. This is enormous. As my levels have come back to normal, I feel the same as I did without the disease.

I can't help think about what people experienced prior to 2001 when they were diagnosed with CML. Treatment was difficult, and many people didn't survive. Clearly, I'm very lucky.

My biggest test will come when I return to Roswell Cancer Center in October. During this visit, I'll undergo a complete diagnosis to determine how much cancer currently remains in my blood. So far, my prognosis is excellent.

I'm sharing my experience for those who might be going through something similar. I had a great experience at the Utica Cancer Center which diagnosed my CML, but being a part of a study at Roswell in Buffalo has been exceptional.

I continue to join with my friend Tim Reed to remind men to get tested for cancer. Don't wait or procrastinate as early detection could save your life. I'd also highly recommend that guys (and women) go through their annual physical which includes annual blood work. It's that examination that revealed my CML. Remember, Real Men Get Tested for Cancer.

I'm always willing to communicate with anyone who's going through a similar issue. I hope the things I've learned during my cancer experience could help others going forward.

I'll update again after my very important exam in Buffalo in October. Stay well.

