MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person- Sex Offender Who Failed to Appear
Police in Oneida are asking for the public's helping in finding this week's Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, a registered sex offender who has failed to report, according to CID Sgt. Mike Burgess.
Burgess says that 47-year-old Michael R. Burt whose current residence is unknown but is originally from Oneida, had a warrant issued for his arrest back in July in Oneida City Court. Burgess says that Burt has failed to appear in court as mandated as part of his sentence and registration as a sex offender.
Burt was first arrested in 1996 by Manlius Police, according to the sex offender registry, and was later convicted of having "actual sexual contact" with a 12-year-old female. The report says he has a scar on his right arm.
Additional photos of Burt can be seen here on the NYS Sex Offender Registry website.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Michael R. Burt
DOB: 08/30/1976 (47yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’11, 160 lbs, brown hair, glasses
Location: Unknown
Charges:
Oneida City Court – Arrest Warrant (issued 7/19/2023)
- Sex Offender Failing to Report Change of Address (class E felony)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Burt, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.