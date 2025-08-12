Record Expert: This Movie 45 RPM Record is worth $10,000

I hate to say it out loud, but we are actually nearing the Fall cleanup season where many people decide to clean things out of the house before Winter. That means a last of season increase in estate and yard sales, and donations to thrift stores that could include some real valuable items, including records.

Mighty John The Record Guy is America's premiere vinyl record expert and he has a catalogue with the values of more than a million records. If you find a record, it's almost certainly in there with the record's value.

In August Mighty John came up with a list of 10 records worth $100 or more. Remember, often times with 45 rpm records, the picture sleeve can be worth more than the actual record.

This time around, Mighty John included a piece of movie history in the form of a 45 RPM record that is worth upwards of $10,000. The record is titled, "Treat Me Nice" and it's sung by Vince Everett. Who is Vince Everette? Well, that's the characters name played by Elvis Presley in the movie "Jailhouse Rock." According to John, "In the film, Vince (Elvis) is an ex-con who gets a recording contract with Laurel Records. As part of the story, a single is released of “Treat Me Nice.” Props were made of the picture sleeve. Many can be seen in the movie and there are many scattered across the United States and Canada. Mighty John says most of the copies are in the California region because of Hollywood where the movie was filmed, but copies have made their way out here to the east coast."

Here's the August list...

w/ps= with picture sleeve

(Year) (Label)… (Recording artist)… (Title)……………………………….(Near mint value)

1965 London LP…The Moody Blues… “Go Now” stereo $50.00…mono.….$100.00

The Moody Blues sold 70 million albums including 18 platinum and gold LPs. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

1957 Sun 45…Jerry Lee Lewis… “Great Balls of Fire” w/ps……………………….$100.00

1963 Laurie LP…The Chiffons… “He’s So Fine”…………………..$100.00

“He’s So Fine” by the Chiffons was #1 for 4 weeks in the spring of 1963. However, it became even a bigger part of Rock and Roll history because George Harrison was found to have plagiarized the melody with his 1970 hit, “My Sweet Lord.” In a piece of irony, the Chiffons recorded “My Sweet Lord” in 1975.

1965 ABC Paramount LP…Ray Charles…

“Country & Western Meets Rhythm & Blues”… $150.00

Born Ray Charles Robinson, he dropped his last name so not to be confused with boxing champ, Sugar Ray Robinson.

1957 Cadence 45…Everly Brothers… “Wake Up Little Susie” w/ps…………..$150.00

This # 1 hit was banned in Boston because the boy and girl in the song fell asleep at the movies and didn’t get home on time…scandalous!!!

1960 Argo 45…Etta James… “At Last” (My Love Has Come Along)……………$200.00

Born Jamesetta Hawkins and speculated to be the daughter of legendary pool-player Minnesota Fats, Etta James is recognized as one of the all-time music greats.

1965 London 45… Rolling Stones… “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction” w/ps…….$350.00

1963 Valiant LP…The Cascades… “Rhythm of the Rain” (mono)……………….$100.00

(stereo)………………$400.00

In 1999, BMI publishing listed “Rhythm of the Rain” as the most performed song on radio and TV for the entire 20th century.

1969 Atlantic LP…Led Zeppelin… “Led Zeppelin” (red and green label)……..$25.00

(pink and tan label)………$500.00

