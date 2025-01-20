Valentine's Day is around the corner and a list of the nation's 100 most romantic restaurants have shined the spotlight on 3 eateries here in New York.

Valentine's Day falls on a Friday this year, allowing couples nationwide the excuse to dress up for a special occassion.

While some may want to take their romantic partners to see a movie or live performance, others are content to sit down for a candlelit dinner.

If you consider yourself among the latter, then you're in luck! A new report from Yelp! has named the nation's top 100 best romantic restaurants and it includes 3 fancy establishments from the Empire State.

One of them even made the top 5.

Coming in 66th place was Thai Villa, which is located in lower Manhattan. The restaurant serves traditional and unique Thai food that is rarely seen outside the country.

It also is an affordable place to eat, with most dishes costing between $30 to $50, which is pretty decent for a NYC establishment!

Further up the list in 23rd place was Cafe Mogador, which is located in Brooklyn. This place celebrates Moroccan foods and has diverse menu that has something for everyone - including vegans.

This restaurant also boasts affordable prices despite being in the NYC-metro area.

Finally, making the upper echelons of the prestigious list was La Grande Boucherie in New York City. This French restaurant was crowned the 5th most romantic restaurant in the entire country.

Unlike the other 2 restaurants to make the cut, this particular establishment will cost you a little more to dine there.

However, based on the fantastical decor inside the 40-foot-high atrium, which includes a stained glass skylight and nods to Art Noveau-style, chances are the dishes served are equally as fancy.

The restaurant serves a pre-fixe menu for pre-theater goers that'll cost you $65 a pop, so it won't be too much of a drain on your wallet.

The most popular dishes are the steak frites, steak tartare, and the wagyu burger.

Of course, it's a little disappointing that New York City once again spoke for the entire state. Then again, I can understand why this happened since the list was generated off Yelp reviews and NYC happens to be a major tourist hotspot.

Chances are restaurants in the Big Apple tend to collect far more reviews than any restaurant here in Central New York, which tipped the rankings in their favor.

However, you should know that a different report of the nation's most romantic restaurants did consider CNY.

That goes to show that not every ranking should be taken at face value because there may be underlying factors that gave certain entities an edge.

Where is your favorite romantic restaurant? We want to know! Give us a shout using the station app below.

