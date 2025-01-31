Mice and rats are among the worst pests in America because they are everywhere.

They can slip through the tiniest cracks and wreak havoc on homes and precious belongings. These critters also carry many diseases, on top of chewing through precious belongings and leaving behind piles of excrement.

But some areas in the United States have it worse than others when it comes to rodent populations.

It's no secret New York has some pretty bad rodent issues, especially when it comes to the Big Apple. Last year, lawmakers considering using birth control to combat the out-of-control populations.

Adding to the state's rodent woes is a new study from Cinch, which identified the most rat-infested counties in America.

Unfortunately for the Empire State, 9 of our largest made the cut

The study also looked into smaller and middle-sized counties, giving each their own separate category to better represent them.

When it came to midsize counties, Central New York made some unwanted advances in the report. St. Lawrence County and Oswego County finished respectively in 1st and 2nd place.

St. Lawrence County reportedly has 26.3% of its homes dealing with rodents while Oswego has about a share of 24.6 percent.

Rensselaer County appeared in 6th place, with about 16,800 of its homes infested with mice, rats, and other unwanted critters.

Ontario and Oneida County managed to snag spots in the top 15, ranking 13th and 14th worst respectively. Ontario has a 21.2% share of homes with rodents while Oneida has about 21.1 percent.

This means about 22,323 people in the Utica-Rome metro area have extra roommates.

No counties from New York wound up on the "Small Counties" ranking, so there's one good thing about the list.

Overall, New York ranked as the 20th most rat-infested state in America while Vermont claimed the #1 spot.

While it's not much of a consolation prize, it is good to know that there are others out there with worse problems than us when it comes to rodents.