What would you do if you hit the lottery? Would you retire? Would you keep working? Would you donate a bunch to charity? Would you invest it and grow it? These are all questions millions of Americans discuss on a weekly basis as they attempt to hit the grand prize in the Mega Millions game or Powerball.

In New York State there are thousands of players that do their best to come up with the best combination of numbers to take home the top prize and make their wildest dreams come true. A recent study is shedding some light on what may be the best numbers to play to give you the best chance to win.

A new study conducted by Vegas Insider breaks down the most commonly drawn Powerball numbers and gave a detailed look into what numbers you may want to consider playing. The data comes from numbers drawn so far in 2024. According to the study, the most common numbers drawn are 9, 17, 19, 21, 23, 69. The number 9 is the most commonly drawn number with 36 pulls. The least pulled number is 42, drawn only 12 times.

The study also broke down the Top 10 numbers drawn and the Least Drawn Numbers. You can see them below.

Top Powerball Numbers Drawn in 2024

Least Drawn Powerball Numbers in 2024

All data collected for this study was gathered through https://www.powerball.com/. All it takes is a dollar and a dream and the biggest fortune of your life could be a reality.

