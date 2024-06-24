Looks like New York will once again experience a major tourism boom this summer.

With schools about to let out for the season, Americans are starting to finalize their vacation plans. However, with inflation and high gas prices still taking a chomp out of our wallet, it should come as no surprise that people are increasingly likely to visit nearby states.

That, or, they plan on going on a "staycation" instead so they don't have to burn too much fuel or patience on a long car drive.

Despite this, several states remain some of the most popular destination spots in America. New York happens to be at the top of the list.

New York City Hit With Late Summer Heat Wave With Scorching Temperatures Stephanie Keith/Getty Images loading...

While some may be inclined to think the only reason why the Empire State is being noticed at all is because of New York City. However, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says otherwise.

It's been found that an increasing number of visitors are exploring areas outside the Big Apple and Capital Region.

Read More: Record Number of Tourists Visited Central New York Last Year

This year appears to be no different, according to a new survey by Cloudbeds. Using data from travel review sites, travel agencies, government reports regarding tourism data, and weather reports - they were able to determine the top destination states for summer 2024.

Jeh Johnson Discusses Rail Security Efforts At Washington's Union Station Getty Images loading...

New York came in fourth place and it earned high marks in public transportation. Despite how residents feel about our rail and bus system, it is apparently is the second-best public transport system in the entire country.

New York also had the sixth-highest number of attractions by land area. In all, tourists can choose from 3,046 tours, 317 historical sites, and 5,756 notable bars and clubs.

While people may complain about tourists, they have a tremendous impact on the local economy. Our hospitality industry, restaurants, local attractions, and more all stand to gain from people spending their hard-earned money on these experiences.

Even better, the more tourists Central New York welcomes, the more jobs we can create.

As for the states that earned higher marks was New Jersey in third place, California in second place, and Florida in first.

As for how the Sunshine State managed to snag #1, it's because it has the most 3-star hotels in the country (14,751) that offer the affordable average nightly rate of $175 for room rentals between June and August. Florida also has the most land area attractions, and boasts 286 beaches, 205 shopping malls, and 580 outdoor activity options.

Tsunami Alert Closes Beaches Across Australia's East Coast (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images) loading...

Here's the top 10 states tourists intend to visit this summer:

Florida California New Jersey New York Massachusetts Hawaii Rhode Island Connecticut Maryland South Carolina

As for the state tourists plan on visiting the least this year, that would be Alaska.

Do you agree with this roundup? Let us know by giving us a shout via our station app's chat feature.

Get our free mobile app

10 Incredibly Famous Upstate New York Homes You Can Tour! From one end of Upstate New York to the other, you can literally pick and choose from dozens and dozens of homes with famous back stories to them. Here are ten that are open to the public for tours. Just amazing! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

New York's Star Trek Original Set Tour 2024 Trekkies, this is your chance to see a museum quality recreation of the 1960s Star Trek original series sets in a studio setting. Explore the USS Enterprise, peek inside the sick bay and sit in the Captains chair. All of this on display at the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga, New York. Gallery Credit: Karolyi