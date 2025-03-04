Health officials are on high alert a highly infectious disease has claimed the lives of over a dozen children in New York.

This year's flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in recent history, with 15 children confirmed dead since January No information has been provided about where these deaths came from or what age the children were when they died.

The number is close to eclipsing the number reported last year, when 19 children died during the 2023-2024 flu season.

The Lake District Rebuilds Infrastructure After Worst Floods In Cumbria's History Christopher Furlong/Getty Images loading...

Last month, health officials confirmed New York was experiencing a 15-year high in doctors' visits for the flu. It also came as New York City reported the largest number of cases in half a decade.

Since late October, nearly 410,000 people have fallen sick to this virulent strain of influenza. This is about 7,000 more than the elevated number reported during last year's season.

In Central New York, the area reported 2,290 new flu cases last week with the highest number coming from Onondaga County with 576. Oneida County followed with 323 new positive results while Oswego and Madison County respectively reported 207 and 97 weekly cases.

There were 71 new cases in Herkimer County.

Hospitalizations for the 2025 flu season have also outpaced all of 2024's, with the state reporting 25,895 people requiring emergency treatment.

Swine Flu Fears Spread Throughout Mexico Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Of that number, 73 people required hospitalization in Onondaga County last week while 38 people in Oneida County needed medical intervention. There were a dozen new hospitalizations in Oswego County while Madison County confirmed 5 more hospitalizations.

This year's flu season is one of the most aggressive in recent years due to the dominant strain infecting people being Influenza A.

Influenza A mutates much more rapidly and is more severe than flu type B, making it more likely to cause outbreaks. The 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak and the 2009 Swine Flu epidemic were all caused by Influenza A.

This strain of flu is capable of causing more severe and long-lasting symptoms, which is why health officials are urging everyone to get their flu shot.

Health Clinic Offers H1N1 Vaccinations Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Those over 65-years-old or are immunocompromised are strongly urged to get the vaccine.

Health officials say the flu vaccine reduces the risk of serious symptoms from developing and helps prevent hospitalizations.

Those interested in scheduling their flu shot can find more information by visiting vaccines.gov.

Have You Seen Them? 11 Kids Went Missing In New York State In February The following list contains names and faces of 11 children reported missing in February 2025 across New York State. Do you have any information about them or have you seen them recently?

If so, please reach out to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children ; a private, non-profit 501 corporation whose mission is finding children, reducing child sexual exploitation, and preventing child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.

If you'd like to report information about a missing child to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's 24-hour hotline at 800–THE–LOST (800–843–5678). Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

Get our free mobile app

Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left? There are plenty of NY Lottery scratch-off games that have big jackpots left. If you are feeling lucky, try one of the New York Lottery scratch-off games. According to the New York Lottery , these are the scratch-off games that still have jackpots to be won to make you become an instant millionaire. cc Gallery Credit: NY Lottery