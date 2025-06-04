Another auto repair giant announced it is closing a slew of stores nationwide.

The news comes shortly after Advance Auto Parts announced an aggressive plan to shutter over 700 locations nationwide.

The company cited a need to improve its business amid the tumultuous economy, inflation, and supply chain disruptions.

This resulted in New York losing 7 locations.

Now, history is repeating itself with another auto-service giant.

Monro Closing Nearly 150 Locations Nationwide - Any in New York?

Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers currently operates 1,250 locations across 32 states.

But, soon, they will shutter 145 auto repair shops and tire dealers nationwide after suffering a 4.9% decrease in sales.

The Street reports Peter Fitzsimmons, Monro’s president and CEO, said the decision was fueled by needing to improve their business and "mitigating tariff risk."

In an earnings call, Fitzimmons said leadership identified four key areas of potential improvement: customer experience and selling effectiveness, customer acquisition and activation, and increasing merchandising productivity.

To reach these goals, 145 "underperforming" stores will permanently close.

The company operates more than a dozen locations here in Central New York.

Cicero

Cortland

DeWitt

East Syracuse

Herkimer

Ithaca

Liverpool

North Syracuse

Norwich

Oneida

Oneonta

Osewgo

Rome

Syracuse

Utica

Yorkville

It is unknown which locations are slated for closure, and requests for clarification have gone unanswered. A representative did tell USA Today the company is withholding a release of impacted stores "at this time."

The stores will start closing down early next year.

Monroe owns about 15 brands under its company umbrella. The list includes Monro Muffler, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Tire Warehouse and Mountain View Tire & Auto Service.

This report will be updated once a full list of closures is made available.

Monro Parts with Its Headquarters in Rochester, New York

Although the company is now based in Fairport, New York, its origins are linked to Rochester.

Chuck August founded Monroe in 1957, when he opened a Midas Muffler shop. He branched out with three other locations before breaking with Midas over a dispute with the franchiser, and rebranded his stores under the name "Monroe."

He later dropped the last vowel because he couldn't make the name fit on the old Midas signs.

The company's corporate headquarters went up for sale in 2023. Ram Construction, LLC ,a Massachusetts-based company, purchased the grounds for $9.6 million in July 2024.

