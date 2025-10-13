Community Bids Farewell to Local Legend, Frank Spatto

Community members in the Mohawk Valley bid farewell to an iconic figure over the weekend following the passing of Frank Spatto. The life-long Mohawk native was 78.

Spatto, a 1965 graduate of Mohawk High School, stayed near his home through his years to serve the community, first as a Town of German Flats Council member, and later as the longtime Highway Supervisor until his retirement.

According to his obituary, Spatto was one of the members of Joe (Mr. V. 1925 -2023) Vespasiano's shop class who built the iconic Christmas angels that hung over Mohawk's streets for more than two decades. He was instrumental in organizing the village raffles that raised money for the local fire department.

"He also worked closely with the State of New York to establish one of the first sections of the Erie Canal Trail. During his time in office the Town suffered two major floods which resulted in Frank working closely with the governor and he headed the Army Corp of Engineers to organize cleanup efforts and restore bridges and roadways that were destroyed. He was also one of the founding members of MOVAC and helped with its construction," according to his obit.

Read More: Frank Spatto Obituary from Iocovozzi Funeral Home

Read More: Joe V's son remembers his father following his death in 2023

I knew Frank quite well as a dedicated member of his community, who was always involved in fundraising and building in the village and community to make it a better place to live.

Frank was a big man with a big voice which reminds me of a story perfectly fit for a eulogy custom designed for a personality as big as Frank's. Several years ago before COVID my wife and I and friends were on vacation in Maine at a place called Perkins Cove in Ogunquit. We were there to eat at a place called Barnacle Billy's as we watched the fisherman bring in that day's catch of lobsters to be officially weighed. While visiting the men's room, I was startled by this loud voice barking out from one of the stalls as I stood at the urinal - he yelled out, "I wouldn't mistake that voice anywhere, even even way up here in the middle of Maine. That's got to be Bill Keeler," Frank said. The fact is, I wouldn't mistake his voice for anyone else and sure enough, it was Frank Spatto, who was also enjoying a New England get away withy family in one of his favorite places to travel - Maine. We both walked out talking about what a small world we both live in.

Something I never knew about Frank is that he authored a children's book entitled - The Magic of Hilde, which is based on a true story. Something that shows the softer side of the long-time body man who opened Spatto's Body Shop in 1973, and continued to work the shop, albeit part time, right up through retirement.

His full obituary is available here.

