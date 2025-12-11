Mohawk Woman Arrested After Contraband Search at OCJ

A Mohawk woman was arrested on charges of being in possession of a controlled substance following a prison contraband investigation at the Oneida County Correctional Facility.

Deputies arrested 31-year-old Alicia Crossway on charges of Promoting Prison Contraband, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, there was a prison contraband complaint at the Oneida County Correctional Facility, and following the investigation, Crossway was arrested and charged.

Crossway was processed at the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building and remains incarcerated at the Oneida County Correctional Facility, awaiting Centralized Arraignment.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

