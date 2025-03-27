A beloved music venue that's made waves across Upstate New York for decades is rising from the ashes.

With so many stores, restaurants, and other businesses closing their doors in 2025, an iconic music venue refused to go down without a fight when all hope as apparently lost.

But just as the doors were going to permanently shut, things took a dramatic turn.

Buffalo Music Venue Saved from Permanent Closure

Mohawk Place is a staple in the New York music scene. The venue, which operates in a building constructed in 1896, has welcomed some of the biggest rock and indie names over the years.

Papa Roach And Alien Ant Farm In Concert

Names include Fall Out Boy, the Black Keys, Fleet Foxes, My Morning Jacket, OK Go, and many others. It also became a stalwart for local acts and severed as a springing board to their own careers.

But, during the 2nd week of 2025, the music venue announced it was closing and didn't reveal why.

Read More: Historic Music Venue to Permanently Close By End of January

A report from WIVB said the venue had been dealing with a lawsuit from a woman who allegedly sustained serious injuries when an artist attempted to crowd surf. It is unknown if that was the reason for the venue's demise.

The venue even held a prolonged goodbye celebration in the form of a 2-night bash with nonstop local bands coming to pay their final respects.

Things then went silent, with fans petitioning for the Mohawk Place building to be preserved and added to the National Register.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Mohawk Place returned to Facebook to announce news that its fans had been waiting for - someone ponied up the cash to buy the property.

Mohawk Place Rises from the Dead and Begins New Chapter

On Tuesday, the new owners of the venue made the surprise Facebook announcement that the building officially changed hands. While they may now own the keys to the building, it seems they have no interest in erasing the venue.

Courtesy Mohawk Place

"This space has always belonged to the people who filled it—with music, with memory, with spirit. Now, we’re doing everything we can to make sure it always will," they wrote.

While work is now underway to preserve Mohawk Place's legacy and turn it into a cultural landmark, the owners admitted they face an uphill battle.

We’re going to be real with you—reopening Mohawk won’t be easy. It’s going to take serious work: updating sound equipment, repairing old mechanicals, rebuilding parts of the bar, and bringing the space up to code after sitting quiet for so long – not even considering the deteriorated three floors above the venue.

To help secure the necessary funds, a nonprofit was created in Mohawk Place's honor and plans for a fundraiser are imminent.

The funds raised will "help cover the real, tangible costs of bringing this place back to life."

In addition, the owners noted, "There will be a founding members round, where we will open up to the community to have buy in to the space, in addition to creating a community driven board."

New Owners Not Interested in Replacing Mohawk Place

Buffalo Rising spoke with the new owners prior to the big reveal on Facebook, with Bernice Radleand Frank DiMaria saying they now own the building as well as the marketing assets and logo rights of Mohawk Place.

They do not have the LLC, however.

Courtesy Mohawk Place

Both are musicians and DiMaria got engaged at the legendary venue, so the pair are confident they have what it takes to restore Mohawk Place to its original glory.

It was also revealed that the venue staff are "sticking around to help" with rebuilding.

It is unknown when the venue will open its doors again for more high octane music festivals.

Those interested in helping rehab the building for its next chapter, email mohawkforever47@gmail.com or stay tuned to its Facebook page for updates.

