New Hartford Police Ask for Public’s Help in Finding Missing Teen

New Hartford Police are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who disappeared after being taken to Wynn Hospital for treatment.

According to Chief Ron Fontaine, officers were called Wednesday, June 3, to The House of the Good Shepherd Residential Treatment Facility on Champlin Avenue after staff reported a runaway juvenile.

Investigators say Maleya Myers had been transported to Wynn Hospital by staff members for medical treatment. At some point after receiving care, she reportedly left staff supervision and ran away.

Police believe she may still be in the New Hartford or Utica area.

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Myers is described as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall. She was last seen wearing purple and tan pajama pants along with a white sweater.

The search remains active as officers continue working to determine where she may have gone.

Chief Fontaine is urging anyone who may have seen Myers, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact the New Hartford Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (315) 733-6666. Authorities say tips that could help locate Myers and ensure her safe return can be provided confidentially. Tips can also be sent through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by visiting the organization's website and selecting "Submit a Tip," online at P3Tips.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

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