New York State Police are asking the public to help them locate a 16-year-old who vanished from his home and may be a danger to himself and others.

New York State Police say they are searching for Brenden M. Warner, who was last seen at his home in Clay around 10 am on Wednesday, March 5.

He is described as a white boy with fair skin, brown hair, and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-7 and about 130 pounds.

Those who saw him last say he was dressed in a red hoodie with black or red pants and wearing a black cap. Witnesses also say he was carrying a designer backpack that was red in color.

He was last seen walking on foot, but his direction and current location are unknown. New York State Police say they have searched multiple locations he could have been, but say they have yet to locate him.

Police say Warner may be in the Syracuse area and may have procured a vehicle, but a make or model is not known as of print time.

Those who see him are urged to call 911 and not approach. Authorities warn, "Brenden is believed to be armed with a weapon and may be in distress."

No further information was available .

Anyone who may see Warner is urged to nor approach him due to him possibly having a firearm. Instead, call 911 from a safe distance away and report his exact whereabouts.

This report will be updated as more information is released. Our thoughts are with Warner's family and hope for a positive outcome.

