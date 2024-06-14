82-Year-Old Clinton Man Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

The search for a missing Clinton man ended tragically as New York State Police have announced he has been found deceased.

New York State Police initially put the word out to the public that the family of 82-year-old Thomas D. Sobik had reported him missing on June 13th, 2024. Shortly after his family reported him missing, Troopers say they located his vehicle parked at the Black River fishing access point in the Town of Boonville. While his vehicle was found, there was no signs of Sobik.

On Friday, State Police updated the public by sharing the terrible news that Sobik had been found deceased. While police say there did not appear to be any signs of foul play, the investigation into his death is ongoing.

This story comes on the heels of the report of a missing New Hartford man. New Hartford Police first reported that 72-year-old Lawrence E. Redfield went missing around 10:00 a.m. on June 13th. In the case of Redfield, he had apparently left his home and medications and personal belongings were left behind.

Luckily, New Hartford Police say Redfield was located and provided no further details. They did thank the public who reached out with information.

This unfortunately is a scenario that happens quite frequently. In most cases, endangered or vulnerable adults are eventually found safely with only minor issues. In the extreme case, the search ends with tragic results. It is no doubt a difficult situation when family members have to watch out or worry for loved ones wandering off or getting confused somewhere.

