A Venezuelan man wanted on felony attempted murder charges was arrested in New York before allegedly escaping into Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the arrest of 27-year-old Jose Manuel Salas-Gimenez at the Peace Bridge border crossing in Buffalo.

He attempted crossing the border on Saturday, February 8, but was denied entry and later arrested by federal immigration officials.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Monitors Canadian-American Border By Land, Air And River Patrols John Moore/Getty Images loading...

Police ran Salas-Gimenez's name through the National Crime Information Center and learned was wanted on serious felony charges stemming from a domestic violence incident in Colorado from January 2024.

The warrant, from City of Aurora Police, says he was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

CBP officials confirmed the warrants with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and turned him over to the Erie County Sheriff's Office to await extradition.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Monitors Canadian-American Border By Land, Air And River Patrols John Moore/Getty Images loading...

Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone commended the officers for their efforts.

"I am proud of the outstanding work of our CBP officers who are committed to keeping our country safe," Cordone said in a statement. "Effectively leveraging our national law enforcement resources allows our officers to identify and apprehend these wanted fugitives.”

Read More: Illegal Migrants Arrested in New York Being Released

This is the second incident where a Venezuelan national wanted by Colorado officials was arrested at the Buffalo-Canada border in recent months.

Last November, CBP officials detained 32-year-old Naxer Acevedo Escalona, who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle on the Peace Bridge.

Federal Agents Target Immigrant Gangs On Long Island John Moore/Getty Images loading...

Escalona had allegedly made a wrong turn onto the bridge and upon being stopped, police learned the 2016 Nissan Altima he was driving was reported stolen out of Chicago.

Authorities detained Escalona and discovered he was a fugitive from justice from Colorado, who issued active felony warrants for his arrest.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Escalona was wanted for armed robbery and vehicle theft. He was later held by Buffalo Police to await extradition.

Cordone said of that incident, "Thanks to the outstanding work of our CBP officers, another criminal was removed from our streets."

Get our free mobile app

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State