Mighty John The Record Guy Says to Look for These 10 Records at Yard Sales

It's yard sale season and Mighty John "The Record Guy" has put out a list of records to look for when you're stopping by the garage or yard sales this season.

Mighty John has a record appraisal guide that sells on his website that has the values of over one million records, available at www.moneymusic.com.

One record to look for in your travels is the 1965 stereo 45 RPM version of "The Times They Are A-Changin" that includes the picture sleeve. If you find both the record and picture sleeve in great shape, be sure to pick it up because it could be worth up to $2,500, according to John.

Here's his list of May valuable records as we kick off Yard Sale Season.

(Year) (Label) (Recording artist) (Title)………………………….(worth up to)

1964 EPIC LP… Dave Clark Five… “Glad All Over.”

band picture with instruments on cover…………$30.00

band pictured without instruments on cover…$125.00

1965) Laurie LP…Barbarians… “Barbarians”…………………(mono)…………….$75.00

(stereo)…………$175.00

The album contains the hit, “Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl.” The drummer was known as Moulty…He was a one-arm drummer.



1958 Chess 78…Chuck Berry… “Johnny B Goode”………………………………..$200.00

If there’s one song that represents what rock and roll is all about its “Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry. The song really is about its creator. Also, the lyric in the song is “There was a country boy named Johnny B. Goode.” Chuck Berry wrote the original lyric as “There was a colored boy named Johnny B. Goode.” He knew to get radio airplay back in the late 50’s, he would have to change colored to country. Another hint that makes “Johnny B. Goode” autobiographical is that Chuck Berry was born at 2520 Goode

Avenue in St. Louis.



1963 Jerden 45… Kingsmen… “Louie Louie”…………………………………………….$250.00

“Louie Louie” became one of the most controversial records of all time. The lyrics were thought to be obscene but in reality the words are simply about a man telling a bartender about his girl in Jamaica. The bartender’s name is Louie.



Mighty John Price Guide hard cover book. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM) Mighty John Price Guide hard cover book. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM) loading...

1965 Columbia LP…Bob Dylan… “Highway 61 Revisited”……………………….. $350.00

“Highway 61 Revisited,” is considered one of Bob Dylan’s greatest albums. It ranks #18 on Rolling Stones’ list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Most copies, with a regular version of “From a Buick 6” are worth up to $50.00. However, versions of the album with a harmonica riff at the beginning of “From a Buick 6” can sell for $350.00 today.



1963 Sue LP…Ike and Tina Turner… “Its Gonna Work Out Fine”……………..$400.00

It was Ike who took the singer known as Little Ann and gave her the name Tina Turner. He liked that Tina rhymed with Sheena because “Sheena, Queen of the Jungle” was his favorite TV show.



1979 A&M LP…Supertramp… “Breakfast in America” (picture disc)………..$500.00



1973 Asylum LP…The Eagles… “Desperado” (promo)……………………………..$500.00

“Desperado” is unique among albums by the Eagles. It’s the only Eagles album, released by a U.S. record company, where the members are shown on the cover. “Desperado” is one of their most popular songs, but was never released as a single. Yet it appears on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “500 greatest songs of all time.



1960 RCA 45…Elvis… “Are You Lonesome Tonight” (mono) .$20.00 (stereo) .$800.00

1965 Columbia 45…The Byrds… “The Times They Are A-Changin” w/ps..$2,500.00

Be sure to visit WIBX's "The World's Largest Yard Sale" happening on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

