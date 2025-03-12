Message To Drunken Idiot at Saturday’s Pioneers Game: Stay Home

Nobody on the Utica side was happy with the outcome of the UCHC championship game at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night. It was not the Pioneers night as they fell to visiting Geneseo by a score of 7-4.

While Utica will get another crack at a championship on Saturday afternoon as they enter the NCAA Tournament, there's at least one fan who should stay home. We received several reports from listeners about a seemingly drunk fan who after the game was shouting at Geneseo fans, include a couple with a young girl. He was reportedly middle aged, bombed, loud, and vulgar, using the F-word several times screaming at the young family who was obviously celebrating their team's victory. What a disgrace.

Keep in mind. This was not a Utica University student being disrespectful. This was a grown man who was so upset that his team lost a game that he decided to spew his hate at innocent out-of-town people who prior to that, probably would have had good things to say about Utica. After all, it's one of the best facilities in D3 college sports. Instead, these poor people will go home to the Rochester area to tell their friends and relatives that Utica really is the arm pit of New York State and they couldn't wait to get out of the building to their car.

I saw similar behavior last year when the Pioneers lost in the NCAA Tourney. Another loud mouth adult male was angry because there were three young girls, probably age 10 to 15, who were celebrating their win and that angered the sore loser from Utica. I said something to that moron as I witnessed it first hand. Apparently I needed to mind my own F-ing business, according to the fine gentleman. At least I distracted the _________ (insert your own expletive) enough that he left the young kids alone.

So, a few things to remember for this very small minority which ruins reputations for the rest of us, if you're unhappy with an outcome please shut the hell up. Have a little respect for yourself and those around you. If you can't handle your temper and/or your alcohol maybe you shouldn't speak, or drink. And for the majority of the other fans in the building, people like this should be reported and banned from attending games at The Aud for life. Believe me, Utica University, its players, its fans and the City of Utica would much rather you stay home where you belong.

As for a message to the fans of Geneseo - we're sorry this happened. This absolutely does not represent the overwhelming majority of Utica fans who really are decent people. This Utica - Geneseo rivalry has become very competitive and while you lead the season series three wins to two, if we happen to meet for a sixth time in the NCAA Tournament, we do plan to win and we promise to do it with class.

Tickets for the Saturday, March 15th, playoff game at 1 p.m. are available at the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office or by purchasing online here for $12.

