A highly infectious and potentially fatal disease is spreading worldwide and has infected several people in New York.

The New York State Department of Health is closely monitoring the spread of measles in and around the state. Health officials say they are "concerned" after Texas reported the first measles-related fatality in the country since 2015.

The Lone Star State is also dealing with an intense measles outbreak, with over 150 confirmed cases in West Texas. In 2024, the U.S. reported 285 cases nationwide that year.

One Death Reported As Texas Measles Outbreak Spreads Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images loading...

The DPH issued a health advisory for the Empire State after the first two confirmed cases were reported in New York City. At this time, it is unknown if the individuals were vaccinated and where they were exposed to the illness.

Health officials are closely monitoring measles in New York City and to make sure cases don't show up in other parts of the state. Although the cases seem contained to the southern tier, doctors stress measles is highly contagious and it is possible the virus could show up here.

What Is Measles?

Measles is considered highly contagious and is able to spread through respiratory droplets. It is one of the most successfully transmitted diseases because the virus can remain in the air up to two hours, long after an infected person may have left the area.

A person infected with measles is also contagious at least 4 days before and after symptoms develop.

The illness, classified as a "serious" respiratory illness, is best known for causing fever and a telltale rash.

_jure from Getty Images _jure from Getty Images loading...

Other symptoms include cough, congestion, and red eyes that water.

Measles can also be serious in some cases, which may result in hospitalization or death. Among the more sinister symptoms are pneumonia and brain swelling, but it can also cause a miscarriage and preterm birth.

Anyone who gets sick could end up dealing with potentially life-threatening medical issues, but those at most risk are young children, which is why health officials are stressing the importance of vaccines.

Photo by Illustration Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Photo by Illustration Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

Those who haven't obtained their MMR vaccine are strongly encouraged to do so. To find an immunization clinic in your area, head to vaccines.gov.

Measles was considered eradicated in the United States in 2000, but the virus was later reintroduced to America amid waning vaccine rates and cases rising in other countries like India, Ethiopia, and Iraq.

Other Reactions to the Spread of Measles

After a young and unvaccinated child in Texas became the first measles-related death in the past decade, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is urging calm.

Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Speaks At The Libertarian National Convention Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images loading...

He said his team is "following the measles epidemic every day" and that the number of cases and hospitalizations aren't a cause for panic - despite a pediatric death.

He has not remarked on the MMR vaccine.

Aside from New York and Texas, six other states have reported measles cases: Alaska, California, Georgia, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Rhode Island.

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall. Gallery Credit: Megan

Get our free mobile app

Top 10 Most Popular Grocery Stores In New York State 2025 New Yorkers are passionate about our grocery stores. Let's see if your favorite made the Top 10. I have a feeling #1 is going to make you mad. Gallery Credit: Karolyi