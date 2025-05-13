Turns out New Yorkers are paying a premium to eat at McDonald's.

If you felt fast food prices went berserk since the pandemic, you're not alone. According to the New York Post, McDonald's menu prices soared by over 100% since 2019.

McDonald's slammed the report and said Americans are actually paying about 40% more than five years ago.

But is that really the case?

New York's McDonald's Prices Among Most Expensive in America

The cost of a Big Mac depends on where you live, a new study found.

Thanks to Cashnet USA, we now know how much more us New Yorkers are forking over for some greasy fast food.

The study compared the prices of Big Macs across all 50 states and ultimately found that New York has the second worst price.

The average cost of a Big Mac in the Empire State is $6.63, making it the second-most expensive in the country.

The only state to outperform New York's prices was Massachusetts, which has an average Big Mac price of $6.72.

Meanwhile, Texas has the best price for a Big Mac, at $4.67 a pop.

New York is also home to the city with the fifth worst price of a Big Mac, which was Buffalo. The city sells theirs for $6.72 on average.

New York City ranked 9th worst, with an average cost of $6.59.

Interestingly, the study identified the states with the most affordable Big Mac meal when comparing it to the median hourly wage. According to them, New York has the 9th best meal prices.

New York's median hourly wage sits around $25 an hour, so a Big Mac meal takes up about 42.7% of that.

That all being said, fast food used to be the solution for Americans who were hungry and only had three dollars or so to their name.

It was cheap, it was greasy, and it hit the spot. It wasn't gourmet.

However, these fast food prices are not just competing with sit-down restaurants, they're eclipsing them.

I enjoyed a massive ham, egg, and cheese sandwich on a hard roll at Craylee's in Utica on Sunday and it cost me about 8 bucks. It also came with a whopping side of potato hash.

Meanwhile an Egg McMuffin at McDonald's costs $7.19, by itself, on average.

Need I say more?

Unless something changes, McDonald's will continue losing money as more customers find themselves unable to afford even a small fry.

