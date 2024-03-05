Facebook, Instagram and all other Meta outlets suffered a global outage on Tuesday, but what caused it?

Facebook Down? You Aren't Alone

Facebook,Instagram And WhatsApp Experience Global Outage Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

If you were mindlessly scrolling Facebook around 10:30 Tuesday morning, you were among the millions of users who were promptly logged out without explanation. When people attempted to log back in, they were met with a myriad of error messages - including "incorrect password."

When that happened to me, I thought I had been hacked. But then all attempts to recover my account directed me to a blank screen and that signaled that something was possibly very wrong in Meta Land.

Down Detector is being flooded by thousands of comments about being kicked out of their accounts and unable to log back in.

Angry social media users shared similar experiences to mine, where they received messages that their session expired and their passwords were incorrect. However, not all commenters were from the United States as reports began coming in from countries like Vietnam, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Zambia France, Canada, Mexico and many more.

It appears the Meta outage is affecting North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

As of 11:00 AM on Tuesday, Down Detector has logged over a 590,000 outage reports for Facebook alone. Down Detector reports Instagram received about 75,000 outage alerts.

No Word from Meta about the Outage

Mark Zuckerberg Extends Block On President Trump’s Facebook, Instagram Accounts ‘Indefinitely’ Getty Images loading...

Requests for comment from Meta have not been answered. In addition, Meta nor CEO Mark Zuckerberg have released a statement regarding apps like Facebook, Threads, and Instagram biting the dust.

This report will be updated should new information become available.

At this time, similar social media sites X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Tumblr, TikTok and Discord appear to be fully functioning.

