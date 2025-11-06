Massachusetts Hunter Found After Being Lost in the Woods in Upstate NY

New York State Police in Oneida say they've found a New Jersey hunter who was lost in the woods in the Oswego area and called 911 for help.

Troopers say, a 77-year-old hunter who became disoriented on November 5, 2025, at approximately 4:35 p.m., reached out for help. The New York State Police, in coordination with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, responded to State Route 3 near Kelly Road in the town of Richland in search of the man.

Police say the individual contacted Oswego County 911 reporting that he had become lost in the woods and that his cell phone battery was running low. Further investigation determined that he had been struggling to navigate the terrain since approximately 1:30 p.m. and had previously become stuck in a marshy area. Initial efforts to locate him through cell phone coordinates were unsuccessful.

After approximately three hours of searching, which included the use of a New York State Police K9, multiple unmanned aerial systems, and an extensive ground search, the individual was located in a marshy area approximately 0.77 miles from his vehicle. He did not sustain any injuries, and was found in good health.

The New York State Police extend their gratitude to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Pioneer Search and Rescue Team, Wilderness Search and Rescue of Onondaga, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and Northern Oswego County Ambulance for their assistance and dedication during the search.

