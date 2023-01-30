The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing plans and a location for their next Maple Leaf Market.

The SavOn gas station currently located at the intersection of Route 365 and 31 in Verona is about to undergo a makeover and a rebrand as a Maple Leaf Market, officials have announced.

The Oneida's currently operate three other Maple Leaf Market locations, Sherrill, Sylvan Beach and Chittenango. However, officials say once complete, the market at 31 and 365 will be their largest.

Renderings of new Maple Leaf Market set to open at the corner of Route 31 and 365 in Verona. Via Oneida Nation Enterprises

The renovation work will include the addition of an onsite kitchen, making fresh pizzas, paninis and more, on top of what officials describe as a diverse selection of food offerings. New checkouts will be added to provide faster guest service, and the existing Dunkin Donuts at the current SavOn store will be updated - including the drive-thru - to optimize the traffic flow, officials said in announcing the upgrades.

The existing SavOn convenience store and gas station will remain open during the course of renovations, officials said. "The transformation to Maple Leaf Market will also align with the opening of the nearby Upstate Cancer Center in Verona," officials said.

The SavOn diesel station just across Route 31 will be moving across the street and become part of the new Maple Leaf Market site, with regular gasoline and diesel pumps added.

The existing diesel station there today will ultimately be transformed into three new retail outlets, operated by Oneida Nation Enterprises, officials announced.

