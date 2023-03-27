Man with Loaded Glock 45 9mm Handgun Arrested in Westmoreland

New York State Police arrested a man in Westmoreland on Monday following a speeding stop on the New York State Thruway.

Police say, 21-year-old Jose A. Ayala-Rivera of Derby, Kansas was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, a C Felony. Upon stopping Ayala-Rivera on a speeding violation, Troopers say they discovered he was in possession of a loaded Glock 45 9mm handgun. The Troop D – SP Marcy BCI unit assisted Troop T with the investigation. Ayala-Rivera is being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.

New York State does not recognize permits and licenses from other states. The state requires a pistol permit to carry a handgun outside a person's home or business.

Can an out of state resident carry a gun in New York?

NY doesn't recognize permits/licenses from any other states and only residents, part-time residents or anyone who is principally employed or has his or her principal place of business can obtain NYPLs. The one exception are pistol licenses from New York City, which are valid statewide. - USCCA

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

