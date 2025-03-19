Man Wanted on 4 Warrants On Charges from NYC to Upstate NY

Credit: Oneida City Police Credit: Oneida City Police loading...

NYPD and the Oneida City Police Department in Madison County is asking for the public's help in finding a man who's wanted on four warrants for four separate incidents in the Oneida City area.

45-year-old Jose A. Rodriguez who's held residence in Rome, in the state of New Jersey and in Florida over the last few years, according to CID Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department. Rodriguez is wanted on the following three warrants in Oneida, and one in New York City, according to Burgess.

Oneida City Court Arrest Warrant issued in July 2018 (Incident July 4th, 2018) Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

Oneida City Court Arrest Warrant issued July 2018 (Incident July 7th, 2018) Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

Oneida City Court Arrest Warrant issued July 2018 (Incident July 9th, 2018) Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

NYPD warrant Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd (misdemeanor)

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Agency: Oneida City Police Department

Name: Jose A. Rodriguez

DOB: 12/11/1979 (45yo)

Descriptors: Hispanic, male, 5’10”, 130 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, tattoos on neck

Location: LKA - Rome, NY - or - New Jersey - or - Florida

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

(Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) (Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Rodriguez, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

