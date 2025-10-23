31-Year-Old Man Struck by Utility Van in City of Rome

A 31-year-old man was injured when he was struck by the utility van in the city of Rome on Wednesday, according to Rome Police.

Police say, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at approximately 10:50 a.m., the Rome Police Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle/pedestrian collision in the 200 block of Erie Boulevard East. Upon investigation it was determined that a 31-year-old male who hasn't been identified by police as of yet, was struck by the utility van while attempting to cross the roadway.

Police say, the pedestrian was treated by Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance personnel on scene and was subsequently transported by LifeNet of NY to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The operator of the utility van did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident. The collision is under investigation by Rome Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the city of Rome Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s. Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams