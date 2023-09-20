Man Shot In Vehicle On Dudley Street, UPD Investigating

One person is in critical condition after being shot while in a vehicle on the 1500 block of Dudley Street in Utica.

Police say they were made aware of the incident after a 911 call stating that the vehicle was en route to St. Elizabeth Medical Center with the victim. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound in his back and had to undergo surgery after arriving at the emergency room, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., and cops say the vehicle was being shot at when the injury occurred.

The UPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting and are asking for tips in the case.

Anyone with information can contact the Utica Police Department at (315) 223-3556 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

The Top 25 Most Baffling UFO Sightings Reported in New York This Year When residents of the Empire State spot something unexplainable in the skies, they report it to the National UFO Reporting Center . There's been about 80 new sightings so far in 2023 that raised a few hackles.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

Scroll through New York's top 25 weirdest sightings of 2023.

New York Home to One of Oldest Towns in America