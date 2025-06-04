Man, Seriously Injured in Motorcycle-SUV Crash, Airlifted to Upstate

A serious motorcycle-SUV accident brought traffic to a standstill on Wednesday morning on one of the area's busiest commute thoroughfares- Commercial Drive in Whitestown. As a result, one man, the driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center for treatment, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say, on June 4, 2025, at 8:02 a.m., State Police responded to the area of 5074 Commercial Drive in the Town of Whitestown for a car-motorcycle collision. Preliminary investigation reveals the motorcycle was east bound on Commercial Drive when an SUV made a left turn directly into the path of the motorcycle. Troopers say.

The male operator of the motorcycle was seriously injured and treated by first arriving officers and EMS. Police say, he was then airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse by Mercy Flight Central.

The operator of the vehicle was uninjured.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit were on the scene for several hours as the investigation is continuing.

Statistically, one of the most common causes of car-motorcycle accident is when a vehicle turns left in front of an oncoming motorcycle. This type of crash accounts for 42% of all accidents involving a motorcycle and a car, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Typically, a car makes a left-hand turn at an intersection or into a driveway, failing to see or misjudging the speed of an oncoming motorcycle, which hits the side of the turning vehicle, often leading to serious injuries or fatalities for the rider.

Troopers say, more information will be provided at a later time.