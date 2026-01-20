Man Sentenced to 25-Years in Prison After Home Invasion Conviction

A violent home invasion that unfolded in front of Utica firefighters has landed a 49-year-old man in state prison for the next 25 years, according to the Oneida County District Attorney's Office.

49-year-old Wilson Rentas-Jimenez was sentenced January 16, 2026, after an Oneida County jury found him guilty of multiple felony charges, including two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, three counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Testimony at trial described a chaotic and frightening scene. Prosecutors said Rentas-Jimenez smashed through a storm door and attacked a woman inside the home while members of the Utica Fire Department were nearby. During the struggle, he reportedly grabbed pieces of broken glass from the shattered door, using them as a weapon and causing physical injury to the victim.

Firefighters rushed in without hesitation.

Captain Justin Valenta, Firefighter Matthew Buttenschon, and Firefighter Brian Hogan entered the residence, confronted Rentas-Jimenez, and managed to disarm and remove him from the home as he fought with them. Authorities say their quick actions likely prevented the situation from becoming far worse.

Rentas-Jimenez was sentenced by Oneida County Court Judge Michael R. Nolan to 25 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision on the first-degree burglary convictions. He also received 15 years with five years of post-release supervision on the second-degree burglary counts, along with an indeterminate sentence of 3½ to 7 years on the weapons charge as a second felony offender. All sentences will run concurrently.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney William J. Barry III. The Oneida County District Attorney’s Office also praised the Utica firefighters involved, calling their response heroic and crediting them with helping stop the attack and bring the case to a swift conclusion.

