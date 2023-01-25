A downstate New Yorker has been sentenced to more than three-years in federal prison for a 2019 Utica bank robbery.

William Maybank, a 56-year-old man from New York City, previously pleaded guilty to holding-up the KeyBank branch on Mohawk Street in August of 2019. Maybank was sentenced this week to 39-months behind bars by United States District Court Judge David Hurd. Additionally, the judge imposed a 5-year term of post release supervision.

KeyBank branch on Mohawk Street in Utica, NY.

Maybank admitted to robbing the bank of approximately $6,700, saying he pointed what appeared to be a revolver at bank employees and customers. His sentence included an order to pay full restitution for the money he took, prosecutors said.

