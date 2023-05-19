Man Dies After Driving Off I-690 in CNY

New York State Police say a man critically injured in a two-vehicle wreck not fair from the state fairgrounds in Syracuse has died.

Troopers have identified the victim as 71-year-old Timothy Woodward of Syracuse. Investigators say Woodward was traveling westbound on I-690 on Thursday afternoon when his vehicle went off the road, down an embankment, struck a pickup truck and overturned before finally coming to rest in a ditch.

Photos from New York State Police of deadly crash off I-690 in Geddes. Photos from New York State Police of deadly crash off I-690 in Geddes. loading...

The pickup was stopped at a red-light at State Fair Boulevard and Exit 7 in the town of Geddes, troopers said. The driver, Christopher Buske of Liverpool, was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities described as non-life-threatening.

Exit 7 was closed for several hours Thursday. The accident investigation is ongoing, police said.

