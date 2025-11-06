Woman Says Man Choked Her, Hit Her in the Face with a Hammer

Police in Utica arrested a city man on charges of Assault and strangulation, after a woman said he hit her in the face with a hammer.

According to Utica Police, on November 4th, 2025, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Utica Police units were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Oneida St regarding a domestic related incident.

Upon arrival they spoke with the victim who stated that she engaged in an argument with a male and during the course of the argument the male placed his hands around her neck and choked her into unconsciousness. When the victim regained consciousness she fled the residence.

According to UPD, sometime later the woman returned and noticed the male to still be present. Another argument ensued and as this was occurring the victim was struck in the face with a hammer. These actions caused her significant swelling and pain. At that point Police were called and upon learning the facts of the incident, the male suspect was taken into custody.

Utica Police arrested 26-year-old Jervon Lanaux of Utica, and he was then transported to the Utica Police Department and ultimately charged with Assault in the second degree,

Strangulation in the second degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. [AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams