Upstate New York Restaurant Closing After Nearly 30 Years in Business

There comes a time in every business owners life where they decide it's time to think about themselves and enjoy the fruits of their long labor. That has been the case with several Upstate New York Restaurants this past year and now the owners of another popular Mohawk Valley staple have announced their time has come.

Ryan and Kim Defaria took to Facebook over the weekend to announce that they have made the difficult decision to close the Main Street Ristorante and Gift Shoppe in Newport, New York. While the restaurant will be closing, there is a new and modified venture they will be introducing their loyal customers to.

The open letter to the public was filled with immense gratitude for a whole lot of people including loyal customers, employees and family members. Owner Kim Defaria also specifically thanked her parents, Rich and Marleen Asaro, for always being supportive and willing to "roll-up their sleeves and work right along side them."

With the announcement of the retirement and closure, the Defarias also announced a new chapter. In the letter Kim and Ryan write,

While it's bittersweet to say goodbye to Main Street Ristorante, we are excited to share that a new chapter is already underway! We will begin remodeling our gift shop, and rebranding. We are thrilled to introduce our new store Olde Post Primitives. Located at the same spot, we'll be offering a wonderful selection of antiques and primitives, and we can't wait to share our exciting new space with you. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for updates, sneak peeks, and details about our grand reopening, including new hours.

You can read the full letter in a Facebook post below.

Congratulations and best wishes go out to Ryan and Kim in their next venture. Thanks for the nearly three decades of great food and service.

Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far Several restaurants, bars, and businesses have closed in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

These 6 New York Restaurants Sell the Best Pizza in America Eat This, Not That asked chefs across the U.S. to reveal who sells the best slice of pizza. Six pizzerias in NY made the cut. Do you agree these places sell the best of the best? Gallery Credit: Megan