Luxury Department Chain Announces Closure of Central New York Location
Destiny USA is losing yet another store, and this one is a massive loss.
Destiny, which is of the largest shopping malls in America, continues to struggle with losing important tenants.
Over the past few months alone, the shopping center lost several key stores.
The Syracuse mall just recently lost TGI Fridays, which abruptly shut down on October 24 with no warning.
That was just the latest in a slew of recent losses, which include the At Home furniture store and the mall's longtime tenant, World of Beer.
Destiny USA has seemingly been hemorrhaging stores for years, which is prompting concerns about the beloved mall's future.
Read More: One of Nation's Biggest Malls Could Face Foreclosure in New York
The mall, which has been around for over 3 decades, is now facing another massive loss.
This time, the closure impacts one of their last remaining luxury stores.
Nordstrom announced via a New York's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice that its CNY location will be closing up shop on February 1, 2025.
The reason provided was the lease for the store was expiring.
WIBX reached out to Nordstrom Rack to inquire if the chain was planning to locate elsewhere within the mall, but it was confirmed the company is pulling out of Destiny USA.
This means all 20 employees who currently work at the store will lose their jobs come February 1. These employees are not represented by a union, according to the WARN notice.
Nordstrom is one of the few luxury department chains still surviving a challenging new economy, where shoppers are turning more to online shopping and less expensive brands to save money amid record-high inflation.
The chain recently beat Wall Street expectations with its second quarter earnings, which were posted at $3.89 billion and caused shares to climb 5 percent in response.
This boosted the company's plans to open 12 additional Rack locations across the country, according to a Reuters report.
Nordstrom Rack is an offshoot of the main retail chain that is geared toward selling their products at lower prices, so it operates like a clearance center for famous brands.
These stores have proved popular with shoppers and have bolstered Nordstrom's financial portfolio, so it's surprising to see the company close one in a heavy foot trafficked area.
Nordstrom has 3 other stores in New York on the chopping block this year.
The location on Staten Island is set to close on December 4, while the company has already shuttered one Brooklyn, and its a Jeannies Burger Bar offshoot in New York City in May.
It is unknown if the chain is eyeing another location within Central New York. After this store closes, shoppers will have to travel to Colonie Center in Albany. The chain has 6 other locations in New York City.
