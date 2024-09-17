Central New York's artisanal restaurant scene is growing with one opening in just a few weeks!

Fans of City Cafe in Whitesboro are practically buzzing that owner Alyssa Williams is opening up a brand new location a few towns over.

The new restaurant won't be a carbon copy of City Cafe and instead have its own unique vibe. But much like City Cafe, the joint will offer plenty of options for those with allergies and dietary restrictions like celiac disease or lactose intolerance.

Get ready to say hello to The Lucky Dog Bistro, which is slated to open its doors next month at the Clinton Village Green.

The restaurant, set to open at 4 College Street, will serve artisanal sandwiches, soups, pastries, walking waffles, paninis, and a whole lot more. The joint will be open to serve breakfast and lunch 7 days a week.

Some excited foodies are also leaving menu requests, such as one excited future customer asking if there will be a turkey club sandwich on the menu.

Construction is full steam ahead, with crews working around the clock to transform the gutted store into a majestic bistro.

This latest addition is a big win for the Clinton Village Green, which has seen a lot of exciting changes over the past few weeks.

The Lucky Dog Bistro is opening where Rainbow Cupboard, which sold rare plants and other funky flora, once operated.

The Rainbow Cupboard is owned by the same individuals who run Dreamy's Candy on the Village Green. The two stores combined into one earlier this month, transforming into a whimsical shop that combines the aura of a botanical garden and Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

It seems the historical green is transforming into a foodie capital of Central New York. In addition to Dreamys, Lucky Dog, and So Sweet, it is also home to New China Sea, Nola's, No One's Rival, Utica Coffee, Alteri's, Giovanni's Pizzeria, One Stop Deli, and The Cremeria.

In addition to the variety of food options, the green offers plenty of shopping opportunities via boutique gift shops, clothing stores, art galleries, and more. Plus, there's plenty of parking.

With the holiday season weeks away, and Clinton's reputation of transforming the historic square into the background of a Hallmark Movie - it seems the village is quickly becoming the place to visit year-round in the Mohawk Valley.

