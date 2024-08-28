Lowville Manufacturing Plant Faces Potential Job Losses Following Product Discontinuation
A local manufacturer has made the decision to discontinue one of their most popular product lines.
The Kraft-Heintz plant in Lowville, NY has made the very difficult decision to stop producing a popular snack for people who pack lunches for work or school. That snack is the delicious string cheese!
According to an article from WWNYTV, effective November 29th, 2024 the manufacturer will stop producing Polly-o string cheese. Anyone who has ever consumed a stick of cheese they can bite into or peel will be devastated by this news. You don't know the beauty and joy of consuming cheese sticks until you've bitten into one. Many parents look to these lunchbox staples as a healthy snack or lunch item for their children.
This change was part of a 2021 agreement to sell Kraft-Heintz's cheese business to U.S. affiliate Lactalis Group. According to WWNYTV Kraft-Heintz said in a statement,
Impacted salary and hourly employees will have the option to transfer to open positions across Lowville’s cream cheese packaging and processing teams and compensation and benefits will be maintained. Our Lowville plant will continue to produce Philadelphia Cream Cheese and it remains a critical part of the Kraft Heinz manufacturing portfolio. We’ve been a proud member of the community for 53 years, and we are committed to the long-term success of our Lowville facility.
There indeed may be employment repercussions as a result of this discontinuation. It is never easy when we see local manufacturers scale back operations, especially in a town like Lowville that relies on the facility as an employer. The true effect may not be known right away. Only the best can be hoped for.
