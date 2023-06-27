Low Turnout and Big Upsets Shake Up June 27th Primary Results

Low Turnout and Big Upsets Shake Up June 27th Primary Results

Despite the saturation of political radio and television commercials in the Mohawk Valley, turnout was low in Tuesday's primaries. Still, there was no shortage of big finishes and unexpected outcomes.

The big primaries were for mayor in both Utica and Rome. Celeste Friend won the Democratic Primary in Utica for Mayor and Mike Galime defeated Bob Cardillo in the Republican Primary.

In the Rome Republican Primary for Mayor less than 2000 people voted in that race and incumbent Mayor Jackie Izzo came up short against challenger Jeff Lanigan.

Here are the major results.

Utica Mayor Democratic Primary 

Celeste Friend   1,353

Frank DiBrango  1,104

Write in  195

Utica Mayor Republican Primary 

Mike Galime   1,042

Bob Cardillo  376

Write in  16

Rome Mayor Republican Primary 

Jeff Lanigan   1,100

Jackie Izzo  858

Write in  1

Another race of interest was for County Legislator in Utica's 19th District. Former Utica Mayor Tim Julian, now the Democratic Minority Leader of the Legislature lost to former council person Jim Zecca. The final vote in the Conservative Primary was Zecca over Julian, 10 votes to 6.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get all Oneida County primary results here.

