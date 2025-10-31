State Police Seek Owner of Abandoned High-Priced Mountain Bike

Are you missing a bicycle that was lost in the Boonville area, or do you have any idea who owns the bike pictured above? State Police in Remsen are seeking answers in their attempt to locate the owner of a Santa Cruz 5010 bicycle that was found on October 18, 2025, in the woods near Potato Hill Road in the town of Boonville.

Why are Troopers making such a public effort to find the owner of the bike? Well for starters, the Santa Cruz 5010 is not just any bike - it's a mountain bike that's very valuable and normally sells for upwards of nearly $5,000, and some models sell for nearly $8,000.

Here's what sales info on the web says about the Santa Cruz 5010:

What it is / style & use

•A playful, short-travel trail bike (aka a “fun-first” jibby trail rig). It runs a mixed-wheel (MX) setup—29" front for grip/rollover and 27.5" rear for agility—with 140mm fork / 130mm rear travel on Santa Cruz’s VPP suspension. It’s aimed at riders who like popping off trail features, tight/tech singletrack, and all-around trail days rather than full-enduro chunk. Santa Cruz Bicycles+1

Typical specs (high level)

•Carbon C or lighter Carbon CC frame options, internal “Glovebox” storage on the frame, and builds ranging from cable-shift to SRAM Transmission AXS. Santa Cruz Bicycles

How much it sells for (new, current builds)

•R (Carbon C): listed at $3,849 (sale from $4,799)

•S (Carbon C): listed at $4,649 (sale from $5,799)

•GX AXS (Carbon C): $7,149

•X0 AXS (Carbon CC): $8,299

•X0 AXS RSV (Carbon CC w/ Reserve wheels): $9,349

•Frameset (Carbon CC): $4,049

Pricing above is shown on Santa Cruz’s official 5010 page (2024–2025 listings). Retailer pricing can vary with sales and remaining 2024 stock. Santa Cruz Bicycles

Where it’s sold

•Direct from Santa Cruz’s site (frames and some complete builds) and through their dealer network (use the Dealer Locator to find local shops). Santa Cruz Bicycles+1

•Widely available at major US retailers/dealers such as Backcountry, evo, Mike’s Bikes, Summit Bicycles, and marketplace listings like BikeExchange (availability and discounts vary by build year).

Anyone with information regarding the found bicycle is asked to contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000. Please refer to case number NY2501057605.

