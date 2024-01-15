Long-Serving Mohawk Valley Radio Personality Passes Away

A long-serving Mohawk Valley radio personality passed away on Christmas Eve, and a memorial service was held for friends and family on Monday in Little Falls.

Gary "Gary Van" Van Veghten died on December 24th at a local nursing facility at the age of 87.

Van Veghten was best known for originally owning and operating 1230 AM WLFH in Little Falls, and 105.5 FM, also in Little Falls, which ultimately became WOW FM and later KISS FM.

Van Veghten has been credited with helping launch several radio careers throughout Central New York over his years in town. Prior to 1982, he was a well-known radio personality in the Syracuse area. In fact, during the early 1960s, "Gary Van" was Syracuse's #1 Rock and Roll DeeJay, which resulted in a "head hunter" offering him a rather lucrative opportunity for the time, to work in radio in Hawaii. He was also well-known in the Albany market.

Gary Van early in his career. (Family Photo) Gary Van early in his career. (Family Photo) loading...

"Gary was my first mentor in radio back when I was a senior in high school in 1982," said WIBX's Bill Keeler. "I learned so much from him over the years. He knew more about the radio industry than I'll ever know. His passing is a great loss for the industry."

Van Veghten was a Syracuse Newhouse graduate where he trained with fellow classmates, Ted Koppel who would go on to ABC network television and the Nightline franchise, and legendary television producer Fred Silverman, who ultimately became responsible for huge television hits like All in the Family, The Waltons, and Charlie's Angels.

Gary was a past member of the Little Falls Civic Club, the Little Falls Business Association, and the Herkimer County Chamber of Commerce, to name a few. He was instrumental in establishing Little Falls Radio, a local low power community radio station. He spent more than 30 years working as the Canal Celebration Committee Publicity Chair.

Gary was honored with a Good Citizenship Award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Post 4612 in 1988. In 2019, the Marquis Who's Who recognized him with a Lifetime Achievement award.

Target's List of the Top Toys in 2023 Target released their Top Toys 2023 list. Here are some of the toys you can expect to see on your kid's wish lists this year. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Walmart Top Toys of the Year 2023 Gallery Credit: Noah Haynes

'90s Toys That Spark Instant Childhood Memories This '90s nostalgia is sure to make you feel like a kid again. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman

Top 25 Toys From The 80's Gallery Credit: Rebecca Cruz