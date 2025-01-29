Local YWCA Says Federal Funding Cut Will Hurt Women

Update to this story, 1:35 p.m. on Wed. Jan 29, 2025: On Wednesday afternoon the Trump White House rescinded its Federal Funding Freeze order, which had been temporarily blocked by a Federal Judge.

The decision by the White House to pause federal grants and loans is cause for concern for millions of women, girls, and families around the country who rely on small, local non-profits like YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) for life-changing services, according to Allison Flanagan of the Mohawk Valley YWCA.

"Small, local non-profits like YWCA of the Mohawk Valley rely on federal funding to keep our doors open," said Flanagan.

On January 27, 2025, President Donald Trump ordered a temporary freeze on federal grants and loans, aiming to review and eliminate funding for programs related to diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and climate initiatives like the Green New Deal. The freeze, potentially affecting up to $3 trillion, excluded direct payments such as Social Security and Medicare. However, it led to disruptions in services like Medicaid and Head Start. Critics argue this action violates the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which restricts the executive branch from withholding congressionally approved funds. On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the freeze, pending further legal proceedings.

"This freeze, if upheld, will directly and almost immediately impact our ability to provide our free and 24-hour crisis services to our community," said Flanagan. "The elimination of access to such services puts lives at risk," she added.

"We call upon our elected officials to advocate for local non-profits, end the freeze as soon as possible, and ensure agencies like ours can continue serving our communities," said Flanagan.

According to the YWCA, every year, there are thousands of individuals here in the Mohawk Valley who seek out the life-saving programs and services we offer at YWCA MV. Our domestic and sexual violence crisis services are provided at no cost to our client, always confidential, and available 24-hours. "The loss of federal funding sources for our agency, even for a short period of time, would have a dire impact on our ability to render these life-changing, -saving, and -affirming services," said Flanagan.

