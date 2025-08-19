New Hartford Woman Charged by Police After Domestic Incident

A New Hartford woman was arrested recently on felony charges following a domestic incident that happened in the village last week on August 14, 2025.

Police arrested 33-year-old Christina Blue of New Hartford Christina Brue, 33, of New Hartford after police determined she had allegedly caused unlawful physical contact when she struck an adult male victim at the scene.

According to New Hartford Police, on Thursday evening the NHPD responded to Alvin Place in the Town of New Hartford in response to a report of an argument that had led to physical contact between two individuals.

Upon arrival, police were able to determine that Brue, had allegedly caused unlawful physical contact when she struck an adult male victim at the scene. Upon further investigation at the scene by Police Officers, it was determined that this conduct was in violation of an Oneida County Family Court order of protection between the parties involved.

At the conclusion of the investigation Brew was charged with the following:

1) One count of NYS PL 215.51 -Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, a class E Felony.

2) One count of NYS PL240.26 - Harassment in the Second Degree, a violation.

Brue was arrested and transported to the New Hartford Police Department where she was processed on the above charges. Brue was then transported to the Oneida County Jail to be held pending arraignment in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Part Court on these charges.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

