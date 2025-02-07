Local Upstate NY Salsa with Mexican Roots Now on Amazon
This might be the best salsa I've ever tasted, and believe it or not, it's made in New Hartford, NY. Currently Chica Celita's Salsa is available in Medium heat and hot, and the salsa is authentic and comes from a family recipe with roots in Mexico. Now, as of this week the salsa is available for purchase on Amazon.
Becky Martyniuk, a local massage therapist in New Hartford is of Mexican descent and she has her grandmother's amazing recipe for restaurant style salsa. In fact. the salsa - Chica Celita's restaurant style salsa, is named after her grandmother Celita.
Martyniuk says as part of her growing lineup of products, she now offers Chica Celita's dry seasoning, which is perfect as a rub, or seasoning used on your favorite foods, or to create a dip. The seasoning is not yet available on Amazon.
"Chica Celita's Salsa is a deliciously spicy blend of all-natural ingredients that's sure to turn up the heat at any gathering. With its addictive flavor and authentic goodness, we're sure you'll be reaching for our salsa time and time again."
Jeff Stone of Mohawk Valley Garden confirmed that MVG serves Chica Celita's salsa at the Adirondack Bank Center, NEXUS, Kookie's Q and Creamery, the 72 Tavern and Grill, and their other properties.
We are happy to share our family tradition with you. Open a jar and start your party.
"Celita believed that great food should be shared with friends and family," said Martyniuk of her grandmother. "Growing up in Puebla, Mexico, this salsa recipe was front and center at the best parties for many generations. We are happy to share our family tradition with you. Open a jar and start your party," she said.
The salsa currently comes in medium, is gluten-free, and is all-natural. The ingredients are simply tomatoes, jalapeño, pepper, spices, garlic, and salt, and there's no added sugar.
Chica Celita's salsa is now available in stores at Chanatry’s, Utica Bread,
Street Corner Market, Peter’s Cornucopia, DeSantis Meat Market in Barneveld, and The Lowville Cheese Store, among others.
Martyniuk bottles and produces the salsa using the services of Nathan's Co-Packing in Rochester, which is the home of Nathan's Soup and Salad.
Watch Becky promoting the salsa on WIBX's Keeler Show below.
9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Utica, NY Police Department's Top Ten Most Wanted
Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
36 Ideas to Inexpensively Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Chef's Express Bakery Opens In Downtown Utica
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli